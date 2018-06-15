Giant Charles Rennie Mackintosh mural unveiled in Glasgow

The tribute overlooks The Clutha bar and coincides with the 150th anniversary of the icon's birth.

A giant mural of Charles Rennie Mackintosh has been unveiled in Glasgow as part of celebrations marking 150 years since the architect's birth.

Painted on a 60ft by 40ft wall overlooking the city's Clutha bar, it features a portrait of Mackintosh looking through a stained-glass window.

The street art was commissioned by Radisson RED and designed and created by Art Pistol Projects and well-known Glasgow street artist Rogue-one as a gift to the city.

As part of the project, Radisson RED has donated £1,000 to The Clutha Trust, the charity set up after ten people died when a police helicopter crashed onto the roof of the pub in November 2013.

Michael Weston, curator at Radisson RED hotel in Glasgow, said: "After opening our doors in April, we wanted to give something that showed our commitment to the local art scene as well as the city of Glasgow itself.

"It was important to us that the mural represented a key piece of Glasgow's history, so commissioning a mural of one of the city's most iconic artists, Charles Rennie Mackintosh, was perfect.

"It is a fitting tribute to one of Glasgow's greatest talents in his 150th anniversary year - and I'd encourage everyone to come see it."

Born on June 7, 1868, Mackintosh trained as an architect and went on to create much-admired buildings including the Glasgow School of Art and Scotland Street School in Glasgow.

The mural was given the go-ahead following a planning row after an objection from a neighbouring business.

Alan Crossan, owner of the Clutha bar, said: "This mural is a fantastic piece of artwork and a fantastic donation to the Clutha Trust."

Bobby McNamara, known as Rogue-one, is renowned for his photo-realistic style and is behind a number of artworks in Glasgow, including Mitchell Street's floating taxi.

Mr McNamara said: "From the original design sketch to the completion of the mural, it's been hard work but of course great fun.

"Using scaffolding to access the wall was awkward at times as it's hard to see what you're doing, but I pushed on utilising my skills and experience.

"In the end I think I achieved something special."

Ali Smith, founder of Art Pistol Projects, said: "Mackintosh is a bit of a global superstar so we had to get this one right.

"Stepping away from the wall now it really feels like a special one, a just portrayal of such an iconic and well-loved figure.

"Everyone that's been involved deserves a big thanks."

