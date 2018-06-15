  • STV
  • MySTV

Giant Charles Rennie Mackintosh mural unveiled in Glasgow

STV

The tribute overlooks The Clutha bar and coincides with the 150th anniversary of the icon's birth.

A giant mural of Charles Rennie Mackintosh has been unveiled in Glasgow as part of celebrations marking 150 years since the architect's birth.

Painted on a 60ft by 40ft wall overlooking the city's Clutha bar, it features a portrait of Mackintosh looking through a stained-glass window.

The street art was commissioned by Radisson RED and designed and created by Art Pistol Projects and well-known Glasgow street artist Rogue-one as a gift to the city.

As part of the project, Radisson RED has donated £1,000 to The Clutha Trust, the charity set up after ten people died when a police helicopter crashed onto the roof of the pub in November 2013.

Michael Weston, curator at Radisson RED hotel in Glasgow, said: "After opening our doors in April, we wanted to give something that showed our commitment to the local art scene as well as the city of Glasgow itself.

"It was important to us that the mural represented a key piece of Glasgow's history, so commissioning a mural of one of the city's most iconic artists, Charles Rennie Mackintosh, was perfect.

"It is a fitting tribute to one of Glasgow's greatest talents in his 150th anniversary year - and I'd encourage everyone to come see it."

Born on June 7, 1868, Mackintosh trained as an architect and went on to create much-admired buildings including the Glasgow School of Art and Scotland Street School in Glasgow.

'It is a fitting tribute to one of Glasgow's greatest talents in his 150th anniversary year - and I'd encourage everyone to come see it.'
Michael Weston

The mural was given the go-ahead following a planning row after an objection from a neighbouring business.

Alan Crossan, owner of the Clutha bar, said: "This mural is a fantastic piece of artwork and a fantastic donation to the Clutha Trust."

Bobby McNamara, known as Rogue-one, is renowned for his photo-realistic style and is behind a number of artworks in Glasgow, including Mitchell Street's floating taxi.

Mr McNamara said: "From the original design sketch to the completion of the mural, it's been hard work but of course great fun.

"Using scaffolding to access the wall was awkward at times as it's hard to see what you're doing, but I pushed on utilising my skills and experience.

"In the end I think I achieved something special."

Ali Smith, founder of Art Pistol Projects, said: "Mackintosh is a bit of a global superstar so we had to get this one right.

"Stepping away from the wall now it really feels like a special one, a just portrayal of such an iconic and well-loved figure.

"Everyone that's been involved deserves a big thanks."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.