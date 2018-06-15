Bus collides with car on A82 leaving one seriously injured

Emergency services have been called to the scene between Tarbet and Arden at Loch Lomond.

A82: Road has been closed in both directions. Google 2018

A person has been seriously injured in a crash involving a bus and a car at Loch Lomond.

Emergency services were called to the A82 between Tarbet and Arden shortly after 2pm on Friday.

The road has been closed in both directions.

A diversion of more than 70 miles has been put in place.

Commuters have been warned to avoid the area.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The road has been closed after a serious crash."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 2.05pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A82 between Tarbert and Arden.

"We dispatched our trauma team, special response team, a paramedic response unit and two ambulances to the scene."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.