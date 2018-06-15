Bus collides with car on A82 leaving one seriously injured
Emergency services have been called to the scene between Tarbet and Arden at Loch Lomond.
A person has been seriously injured in a crash involving a bus and a car at Loch Lomond.
Emergency services were called to the A82 between Tarbet and Arden shortly after 2pm on Friday.
The road has been closed in both directions.
A diversion of more than 70 miles has been put in place.
Commuters have been warned to avoid the area.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The road has been closed after a serious crash."
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 2.05pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A82 between Tarbert and Arden.
"We dispatched our trauma team, special response team, a paramedic response unit and two ambulances to the scene."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.