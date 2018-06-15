Brothers caught at airport with 18 kilos of cannabis

A court heard the street value of the Class B haul uncovered at Prestwick Airport was £180,000.

Court: The street value of the drugs hidden in two suitcases was £180,000. PA

A drug smuggler was jailed for three years after he was stopped at a Scottish airport with 18 kilos of cannabis.

James Woods and his brother Jack Goldsmith arrived at Prestwick airport on a flight from Malaga in Spain with two suitcases containing the Class B drug.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the street value of the haul was £180,000.

After the brazen brothers each collected a case from the carousel a stop and a search uncovered the cannabis, which was contained in sealed bags.

Woods, 26, denied all knowledge of the drugs during an interview and claimed his case had been loaded with drugs after he checked it in.

Woods and Goldsmith, 25, both of Hastings, in Sussex, admitted being concerned in smuggling the Class B at the airport on January 11 this year.

The older brother also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

A judge told Woods at the High Court in Edinburgh that he had played "the leading role" in the criminal enterprise.

Lady Scott told Woods, who has previous convictions, that it represented a significant escalation in his offending and it was necessary to impose a prison sentence on him.

She told him he would have been jailed for four years but for his guilty plea.

The judge spared first offender Goldsmith a custodial sentence and ordered him to carry out 200 hours unpaid work over the next 18 months under a community payback order.

She told him: "It is clear you have got involved because of your brother asking you for help."

She added she was satisfied the offence was out of character for Goldsmith who previously "contributed to the community is a positive way".

The court heard that Woods originally flew from London to Faro, in Portugal, on January 5 before travelling on to Spain.

His brother flew out to Malaga without luggage from London on a flight arranged and booked by Woods the day before the pair returned to Prestwick.

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan, for Woods, said the attempt to bring drugs into the country "was not sophisticated in its planning or conduct".

