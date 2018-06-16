Blaze rips through Glasgow School of Art for second time

Emergency services were called to the Mackintosh Building on Sauchiehall Street.

A fire has ripped through the Glasgow School of Art for the second time in four years.

Emergency services were called to the Mackintosh Building on Sauchiehall Street on Friday night.

Nearby buildings including Campus nightclub have been evacuated, with smoke seen for miles.

Explosions could also be heard as crews continue to battle the flames.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "Appliances are getting mobilised from different areas at the moment."

A Police Scotland spokesman added: "Areas around Dalhousie Street, Scott Street and Sauchiehall Street are all affected with road closures.

"Please avoid the area meantime."

The fire comes four years after the Mackintosh Building previously went up in flames.

Three months ago, crews tackled a major fire at Sauchiehall Street's Victoria's nightclub.

At the height of the blaze, more than 120 firefighters battled to bring the flames under control.

Smoke: Streets have been closed off.

Nicola Sturgeon said the blaze was "an extremely serious situation".

She said: "Once again, we are indebted to the bravery of our firefighters and other emergency services."

Arun Day, who was playing at the nearby Campus, said on social media: "Everyone stay clear of Glasgow Art School and the surrounding areas.

"I was playing in Campus and everyone got evacuated."

He added: "Massive fire at the Art School. Hope everyone in and around the school is safe.

"All of Sauchiehall street is blocked off. Police and fire services everywhere."

