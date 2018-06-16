  • STV
  • MySTV

Art school went to extreme lengths to rebuild after 2014 fire

STV

Blaze caused significant damage to the west wing, including loss of celebrated Mackintosh Library.

Construction: Work to restore after previous fire.
Construction: Work to restore after previous fire. Andrew Milligan (PA)

Glasgow School of Art (GSA) had gone to extreme lengths to restore the Mackintosh building after the 2014 fire.

The school described itself as "custodians of an iconic piece of world architectural heritage" with a responsibility to restore it for students and staff.

The blaze caused significant damage to the west wing, including the loss of the celebrated Mackintosh Library, and the first stage of the restoration was to fit a temporary roof over the site.

A full-scale model of part of the library was later built to test if the original materials and techniques from Mackintosh's 19th century design could be used in its reconstruction.

The specifications for the model bay were developed with "meticulous research" into every aspect of the original design and construction of the library held in the GSA archives and the original drawings in the Hunterian Museum.

To rebuild the wooden library, the restoration team sourced wood from the US which was the same age as that used in Mackintosh's 19th century design.

Keir Construction were managing the project with the design led by Page\Park Architects.

Blaze: Building destroyed previously in 2014.
Blaze: Building destroyed previously in 2014. SNS Group

The first phase saw outer work with damaged stonework repaired and the roof replaced before the delicate process of restoring the west wing and upgrading the east wing interiors began last year.

Work was due to be completed in February 2019.

Glasgow MP Paul Sweeney described it as "the most architecturally important building in Glasgow".

He tweeted: "The Mack restoration project, led by @pagepark and others, has been an incredibly innovative effort to restore Mackintosh's masterpiece to life.

"I can only hope that the skills developed on it since 2014 will help to overcome this horrific setback. We cannot lose this building.

"The 2014 fire destroyed around 20% of the western wing of the building - a later extension completed in 1909, containing the spectacular library - with a further 30% smoke damaged. This fire appears to be much more extensive and affects the 1899 eastern wing of the building."

Donations for the £32m restoration flooded in from around the world.

Both Scottish and UK Governments supported the rebuild, while artists, celebrities and former students made significant donations.

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and Dr Who actor Peter Capaldi were made trustees of The Mackintosh Appeal to support the rebuild.

Pitt is a fan of building designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Capaldi is a former art school student.

Leading artists including Sir Antony Gormley, Anish Kapoor and Simon Starling

used material from the fire-damaged art school to create new work that was auctioned to raise funds.

A total of 25 international artists were sent material retrieved from the Mackintosh library with Grayson Perry, The Chapman Brothers and Sir Peter Blake also contributing to the project which raised £700,000.

The Prince of Wales showed his support for the restoration with a visit to the Mackintosh building in 2015.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1419151-fire-rips-through-glasgow-school-of-art-for-second-time/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.