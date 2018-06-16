First Minister: 'Hard to find words' after Art School fire

Scottish Government 'stands ready' to help after second major blaze in four years.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5798190688001-glasgow-school-of-art-blaze-clip-1.jpg" />

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was "hard to find words" after a huge fire ripped through Glasgow School of Art's historic Mackintosh building.

She said the blaze - the second major fire in four years to strike the building - had left a feeling of "utter devastation" in Glasgow and around the world.

More than 120 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at just before 11.20pm on Friday night. Crews remain on the scene on Saturday morning,

Buildings including the nearby O2 ABC have suffered "extensive damage" as flames and smoke poured into the night sky.

A restoration project, which was set to cost between £20m and £35m, had been returning the famous art school to its former glory after a devastating fire in 2014, with Brad Pitt and Peter Capaldi among those lending their support.

Nicola Sturgeon: Praise for fire service. PA

There are no reports of casualties, although residents living nearby have been evacuated from their homes.

In a series of tweets, Sturgeon said: "Such a sad morning in Glasgow. So relieved that there has been no loss of life. And so full of admiration and gratitude for @fire_scot.

"But it is hard to find words to convey the utter devastation felt here and around the world for the iconic Mackintosh building @GSofA

"@scotgov stands ready to offer any help and support we can, now and in the period ahead."

The fire comes four years after the Mackintosh Building previously went up in flames.

The blaze caused significant damage to the west wing, including the loss of the celebrated Mackintosh Library, and the first stage of the restoration was to fit a temporary roof over the site.