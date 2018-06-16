Art School restoration 'destroyed' by second major blaze

Fire tears through historic Mackintosh Building and nearby nightclubs.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5798270291001-art-school-restoration-destroyed-in-blaze.jpg" />

Fire chiefs believe restoration work at Glasgow School of Art has been "destroyed" after a second huge blaze in just four years.

Flames ripped through the Mackintosh Building late on Friday night and into the early hours of Saturday morning, with smoke seen for miles.

50 firefighters remain at the scene of the blaze, which has been described as "contained".

The art school and nearby nightclubs have been "extensively damaged", the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

Footage showed the O2 ABC venue on Sauchiehall street engulfed in flames.

No casualties have yet been reported, but local residents have been evacuated and may not return to their homes until later today.

Police Scotland

Work was ongoing to return the famous building to its former glory after a devastating fire in 2014, which resulted in the loss of the celebrated Mackintosh Library.

But Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deputy assistant chief officer Peter Heath said he believed the restoration - projected to cost between £20m and £35m - had been destroyed.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there was a feeling of "utter devastation" and that the Scottish Government was ready to offer help and support.

In a series of tweets, she said: "Such a sad morning in Glasgow. So relieved that there has been no loss of life. And so full of admiration and gratitude for @fire_scot.

STV

"But it is hard to find words to convey the utter devastation felt here and around the world for the iconic Mackintosh building @GSofA

"@scotgov stands ready to offer any help and support we can, now and in the period ahead."

Witnesses said they believed the fire was worse than the previous blaze four years ago.

Asked if the restoration work had been destroyed, Mr Heath replied: "I would say, given the extent of the fire, that would be a fair comment."

A number of roads remain closed in Glasgow city centre, while fire crews are pumping water from the River Clyde.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5798190688001-glasgow-school-of-art-blaze-clip-1.jpg" />

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's area manager David Young is the officer in charge of the incident.

He said: "The fire has now largely been contained but this remains a protracted incident and our efforts very much continue at this stage to extinguish the fire and ensure the community is protected.

"There will be disruption around Dalhousie Street, Sauchiehall Street and Renfrew Street and I would advise the public to avoid these areas at this present time.

"I would like to thank our firefighters on the ground and our Operations Control firefighters for working effectively with our partners throughout the night and into today."

Police Scotland said: "Officers remain at the scene of the major fire in Glasgow city centre.

"A high volume water pump from the River Clyde has been put in place by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, which has resulted in a number of closures on the following roads: Broomielaw Brown Street Argyle Street Douglas Street Dalhousie Street

"Closures also remain in place around the Sauchiehall Street area."