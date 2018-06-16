Car bursts into flames on M74 forcing lane closure

Emergency services were called to the scene at the Daldowie junction to the east of Glasgow.

Fire: Vehicles queuing. Traffic Scotland

A car has burst into flames on the M74, forcing the closure of lanes on the motorway.

The vehicle caught fire near the junction at Daldowie to the east of Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the scene around midday on Saturday.

The southbound section of the motorway was closed before one lane reopened.

Traffic Scotland said traffic was queuing as a result.

