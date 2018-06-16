Driver dies after car collides with bus near Loch Lomond

Passenger fighting for her life in hospital after suffering head injuries in the crash.

A82: Road was closed for hours. STV

A man has died and a woman is fighting for her life after their car collided with a bus near a golf course at Loch Lomond.

The 42-year-old driver died at the scene, while his 28-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital with head injuries.

She remains at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where her condition is described as critical.

Neither the bus driver nor any of his 18 passengers were injured in the crash, which closed the A82 for hours on Friday afternoon.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the grey VW Golf collide with the white single-decker bus after the car emerged from the A817.

Constable Karen McCann, from Dumbarton road policing department, said: "A number of people stopped to assist at the crash and we have spoken to a number of people travelling behind the bus at the time.

"However, we are keen to hear from witnesses, or indeed anyone with dash-cam footage, who were traveling south towards Dumbarton and who saw the crash take place.

"Information can be passed to police at Dumbarton Police Office via 101. Please quote incident number 1975/15/06/18 when calling. "