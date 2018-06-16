  • STV
Fire-hit art school offered help from around the world

Glasgow School of Art will remain closed for the next week following devastating blaze.

Flames ripped through the building.
Glasgow School of Art has had offers of help and support "from around the world" since a huge fire ripped through one of its most historic buildings.

Flames gripped the Mackintosh Building late on Friday night and early Saturday morning, destroying restoration work following a previous blaze four years ago.

Nearby nightclub, the O2 ABC, has also been "extensively damaged".

In a statement, the art school said the building was not in use by students at the time of the fire.

The art school will remain closed for the next week, it added.

The statement said: "The Mackintosh Building has been undergoing a period of extensive restoration following the fire in 2014 and therefore has not been a part of the GSA's operational campus for four years.

"Whilst the fire in 'the Mack' is devastating news, The Glasgow School of Art's immediate focus is on our students, and on the continuing operation of the GSA to ensure minimum disruption to students and staff.

"The GSA and all of its buildings will remain closed for the next week, and we will provide updates as and when information is available.

"We hugely appreciate the messages of support and offers of help that we have received from around the world.

"We would ask that at this time any such offers should be sent in the first instance to development@gsa.ac.uk. We will try and respond as soon as is practicable."

