Out of hours overnight services hit by doctor shortage

Three emergency services in Glasgow and Paisley will be closed between 1am and 6am.

GP crisis: Supply shortage for emergency cover.

Three-quarters of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde out-of-hours overnight services have been shut temporarily due to a shortage of GPs "willing to work", officials have said.

The emergency centres in Glasgow and Paisley will be closed between 1am and 6am on Sunday.

New Victoria Hospital, New Stobhill Hospital, both in Glasgow, and Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley are those which are impacted.

Out-of hours services in Vale of Leven catchment area are operating normally throughout the weekend.

A spokeswoman for the health board said: "Due to a lack of GPs, the primary care emergency centres in Glasgow and Paisley will not operate between 1am and 6am on Sunday.

"Patients will be able to access our A&E departments or access a home visit from a GP if appropriate."

Out-of-hours services which do not operate through the night are running as normal