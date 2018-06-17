Crews still tackling fires at Glasgow School of Art

Firefighters are using thermal imaging cameras to identify hotspots at the scene.

Crews are still working to put out hotspots of fire at the Glasgow School of Art, after working for a second night at the site of the huge blaze.

Firefighters are using thermal imaging cameras to identify remaining fires at the world-renowned building.

The fire was the second in four years to hit the Mackintosh Building, which was undergoing a multi-million pound restoration project to return it to its former glory.

The latest blaze, which began on Friday night, was even more devastating and there are fears that what remains of the famed building may have to be pulled down.

The O2 ABC, a nightclub next door to the Mackintosh building, was also badly damaged in the fire.

Around 50 firefighters are still at the scene and the flames is thought to have largely been contained.

Group Manager Martin Hill said: "This has clearly been a protracted incident and today we are still very much in a firefighting phase.

"Our firefighters have been working effectively throughout the night and we are continuing to dampen down any remaining pockets of fire.

"We are also using thermal imaging cameras to identify any hidden hot spots and will continue, working alongside partners, to assess our priorities and our tactical firefighting operation over the course of the day."

He continued: "We will remain on the scene for as long as it takes - we are absolutely committed to preventing any further damage to surrounding properties and ensuring the area is made safe.



"I would like to express a sincere thank you to our crews on the ground and our firefighters in Operations Control for continuing to effectively co-ordinate our resources as well as our partners along with the wider community."

Earlier, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon led Glaswegians, former students and public figures in expressing their shock and dismay at the disaster as she visited the site on Saturday.

She said: "The fire, as I think everybody could see from the pictures last night, has been a devastating blaze, much, much worse than the one that took hold of the Mackintosh building four years ago so the damage is severe and extensive.

"It's actually quite hard to find the words, given what happened four years ago, the fact that it was so close to being reopened after the restoration that this has happened."

At its height 120 firefighters were involved in the operation to bring the fire under control.

