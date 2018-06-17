  • STV
  • MySTV

Sprinkler system 'not completed' before Art School blaze

Ewan Petrie Ewan Petrie Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Fire safety experts say the system was not operational when the blaze broke out.

Fire safety experts say plans to install a sprinkler system at the Glasgow School of Art had not been completed before the blaze broke out on Friday.

Firefighters remain at the scene for a second day and are using thermal imaging cameras to identify remaining hotspots at the world-renowned building.

The blaze was the second in four years to hit the Mackintosh Building, which was undergoing a multi-million pound restoration project to return it to its former glory.

Repairing the latest damage could cost at least £100m, according to initial estimates.

The neighbouring O2 ABC nightclub was also badly damaged in the fire.

Keith MacGillivray, of the British Automatic Fire Sprinkler Association, said plans to install a mist system has not been finished.

He told STV News: "Obviously we're devastated at the loss of another heritage building in Scotland.

"There were plans to have a mist system installed in the building, unfortunately that wasn't completed at the time of the fire so obviously the system couldn't actuate, it wasn't fully operational.

"We had recommended before that sprinkler systems and mist systems be installed in heritage buildings, and we lose a huge amount of heritage buildings every year."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1419162-art-school-restoration-destroyed-by-second-major-blaze/ | default

Earlier, Scotland's chief fire officer Alasdair Hay said the blaze was one of the most significant he had seen in 35 years.

He said: "I've been in the fire service for 35 years, and let me tell you this is one of the most significant fires I have actually experienced.

"I just want to again put out that message, what an incredible job the firefighters have faced.

"All fires are inherently dangerous, this was a really significant fire and they have done an incredible job to extinguish it and to contain it."

Around 50 firefighters remain at the scene on Sunday, with most of the blaze thought to be contained.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.