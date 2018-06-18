Family of boy killed by gravestone wins six-figure sum

Ciaran Williamson was playing with friends in Craigton Cemetery, Glasgow, when he died.

The family of a boy who was crushed to death by a falling gravestone has won a six-figure compensation payout.

Ciaran Williamson was playing with friends in Craigton Cemetery, Cardonald, Glasgow, when a 7ft high gravestone fell on him as he was playing with friends.

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into his death at Glasgow Sheriff Court found Glasgow City Council was guilty of a number of serious health and safety failings following the death in May 2015.

The youngster's family has now settled their damages claim outside of court after being awarded a six-figure sum.

In a statement, the family said: "We are glad the final legal hurdle is over.

"The last three years have been devastating for us - especially during the FAI and having to relive everything.

"However, we're grateful the civil action could be settled so quickly as it means we can start to piece ourselves back together.

"We'd like to say thank you to our friends, family, the local community and the media who have supported us emotionally and practically since Ciaran passed away."

The inquiry ruled the death could have been prevented had city council officials checked memorials and fixed a hole in the fence where the children got in.

The family's solicitor, Mark Gibson, of Digby Brown, said: "Ciaran's family have endured a very public agony and in ways very few people can relate to.

"I hope they can start focusing on themselves again."

