Woman forced to witness 'indecency offence' on city bus

CCTV appeal to find man after an incident on a bus travelling through Glasgow city centre.

Caught on camera: Police are hunting this man. Police Scotland

CCTV images have been released after a man committed an 'indecency offence' on a bus.

A woman was travelling on the bus through Glasgow when she was forced the witness the incident.

Police now want to speak with a man in connection with the offence, which took place around 5.40pm on Friday, May 4 as a number 2 First Bus travelled from the city centre to the Gallowgate.

He is described as white, aged between 40 and 50 and of medium build with receding grey hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white t-shirt, grey jeans and a black jacket.

Constable Sharon McPeake, of Greater Glasgow Division's Public Protection Pro-active Unit, urged anyone who recognises the man to call 101 quoting incident number 3265 of 4th May 2018.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

