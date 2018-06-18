Man wanted over shooting of young dad 'flees country'

Jamie Lee was killed in a playpark on Ballantay Terrace in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

Jamie Lee: His mum has made a plea for information.

A man wanted over the fatal shooting of a young dad at a playpark is thought to have fled the country.

Jamie Lee was killed on Ballantay Terrace in Castlemilk, Glasgow, during July last year.

The 22-year-old had become a father to a baby boy shortly before his death.

A suspect, Jordan Owen, of Castlemilk, is thought to have fled the country.

Officers have issued a European Arrest Warrant to find the 23-year-old.

Chief inspector Martin Fergus said: "Police Scotland remains committed in tracing 23-year-old Jordan Owen who is wanted in connection with a large scale disturbance which took place on Saturday, July 8 2017, within Castlemilk.

"The violent incident resulted in the death of Jamie Lee and a murder inquiry was launched shortly afterwards.

"A European Arrest Warrant has been issued to trace Jordan Owen after intelligence was received that he may have left the country.

"A dedicated team of experienced officers have been carrying out a significant number of enquiries across the UK and have been working with partners across Europe."

In an emotional social media post in February, the the victim's mum sent out a plea to find her son's former friend.

Annfrances Dearie said: "He has left an eight-month-old baby without his daddy, me without my son, his partner devastated and his brothers and sisters without their brother."

Crimestoppers have also offered a £5000 reward for any information that leads to Owen's whereabouts.

Inspector Fergus added: "We would urge anyone who knows anything about Jordan Owen's whereabouts to come forward.

"As time passes, people may think that the information they hold may not be relevant now, however I must stress that any small piece of information may be vital to this investigation.

"We would also emphasise that if members of the public see Jordan Owen, they should not approach him and should contact Police Scotland on 101.

"Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be given anonymously."

