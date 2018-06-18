Support for Art School rebuild but not at public expense

Only a third said they would donate to a public rebuilding fund in a survey commissioned by STV.

Fire: The Art School was devastated after the blaze broke out on Friday. Rocco Giudice

More than three quarters of Scots would support the restoration of Glasgow School of Art's iconic Mackintosh building after the second devastating fire in four years.

But less than half of the respondents in a ScotPulse survey, commissioned by STV News, think public sector money should be used for its restoration.

The Mackintosh building was destroyed after a blaze in 2014.

Since then it has been restored as part of a programme which cost £35m.

But it is feared a rebuild this time could cost in the region of £100m.

Asked "Do you support the future restoration of the Art School?" 76% said yes.

It was then put to respondents: "Do you think public sector money should be used for its restoration?"

A total of 46% said yes; 32% no; and 22% said they were not sure.

The final survey question was: "If there was a public rebuilding fund would you donate?"

A third (33%) said yes; 36% said no; and 31% said maybe.

ScotPulse asked 750 respondents throughout Scotland.

