Roaming rats reported after Glasgow Art School fire  

Additional council pest control teams have been sent to the Garnethill area following the blaze.

Fire: Smoke from the Art School fire could be seen for miles.

Council chiefs have dispatched additional pest control teams to Garnethill after reports of 'displaced' rats as a result of the Glasgow Art School fire.

It is feared rodents have sought new shelter as drains in the area filled with water during the massive firefighting operation on Friday night and the early hours of Saturday.

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: "We understand there are reports of rodents in the area and it is likely they have been displaced as drains fill with water during the firefighting operation.

"As it becomes clearer where they are being displaced to, we are putting additional pest control resources into the area to get on top of that situation."

The council has faced criticism for its response to the fire with many residents claiming there has been a lack of information.

But Cllr Aitken said the council's resilience team worked with staff from the Health and Social Care Partnership and Cordia to establish a rest centre at the Mitchell Library in the early hours of Saturday morning.

She added: "Temporary accommodation was arranged for a those evacuated by the emergency services and that remains in place.

"However, we are conscious that there are people who initially made their own arrangements, or who may have been out of the city at the weekend, who could still need advice or temporary accommodation."

Tenants are being urged to contact their landlords.

Owners can get help from GCS Homelessness Service.

Call the North West Team on 0141 276 6168 during office hours and 0800 838 502 out-of-hours.

The council has also vowed to help businesses affected by the blaze.



Cllr Aitken said: "Our Business Support team has spent the day contacting as many businesses as they can to assess and understand the challenges they are facing.

"In many cases, the immediate problem is access - which unfortunately is unavoidable while the emergency response is ongoing.

"However, there is a process by which businesses who are in an exclusion zone can apply for a zero rating on business rates, for the period in which they can't operate.

"I'm encouraging anyone in that position to apply - and our officers will be able to give advice on how to do that."

The council also confirmed it is setting up a taskforce to manage all aspects of the recovery.

It can be contacted via email at businesssupportglasgow@glasgow.gov.uk or 0141 276 5333.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.