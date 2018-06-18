Police appeal to trace teenager last seen leaving hospital

Detectives hope diners in a Glasgow McDonald's will be able to help them find Thomas Lennox,19.

Police: Officers hope Beyonce and Jay Z fans may be able to assist the investigation. Google/ Police Scotland

Police have launched an appeal aimed at diners in a McDonald's restaurant in a bid to trace a vulnerable teenager.

Thomas Lennox, 19, of Airdrie was last seen leaving Hairmyres Hospital around 7.20pm on Friday June 8.

Officers have now confirmed a sighting of Thomas on CCTV walking along Victoria Road, Glasgow around 2.30am on Sunday June 10.

Thomas is believed to have been talking to people outside.

Inspector Aidan Higgins said: "We are asking members of the public to think back and remember where they were between 1.30 am and 3am on Sunday 10 June 2018.

"You may have been at the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert on Saturday evening or have been returning home from a night out in Glasgow.

"Did you see or speak to a man matching his description?

"Were you at McDonalds restaurant around that time , do you remember Thomas being at the restaurant?"

The officer also appealed to anyone who may have been driving in the area and may have seen something or captured Thomas on a dashcam.

Inspector Higgins added: "Thomas has mental health issues and has no medication with him or access to money.

"He has not made contact with any family or friends which is out of character , his family is desperately worried about him.

"As time goes on we are becoming increasingly concerned as to his wellbeing."

Anyone with information regarding Thomas's whereabouts is asked to contact East Kilbride Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3972 of Friday 8 June 2018.

You can also email LanarkshireMissingPersons@scotland.pnn.police.uk

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.