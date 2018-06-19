Rush hour delays after lorry overturns at roundabout

The crash happened on the A702 at Abington Services in Lanarkshire on Tuesday.

Rush hour delays are being caused after a lorry overturned at a roundabout.

The crash happened on the A702 at Abington Services in Lanarkshire shortly after 6.30am on Tuesday.

The roundabout heading northbound is currently blocked.

Police have been called and drivers have been warned to avoid the area.

