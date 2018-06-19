Man left badly injured after 'violent' street attack
The 44-year-old was assaulted by two men in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, on Sunday.
A man has been left badly injured after being "violently" assaulted by two men in North Ayrshire.
The 44-year-old man was attacked from behind by the pair as he walked along Cranberry Head in Kilwinning at around 7.30pm on Sunday.
He was struck several times before the men made off on foot.
Emergency services were called and the victim was taken to Crosshouse Hospital for treatment to a broken ankle and a deep laceration to his mouth.
Detective constable George Robertson from Saltcoats CID said: "This was a violent attack which left the man badly injured.
"Extensive enquiries are now underway to trace the people responsible.
"I would appeal to anyone who was in the Pennyburn area around 7.30pm and witnessed a disturbance or anything suspicious to please get in touch."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saltcoats CID via 101, quoting incident number 3556 of Sunday, June 17.
Alternatively, charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.