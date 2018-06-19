  • STV
Work to assess condition of Art School gets under way

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

A team of experts have entered the wreckage of the devastated Mackintosh building.

Art School: Restoration was under care of contractors Kier.
Art School: Restoration was under care of contractors Kier. STV

Work has begun to assess the condition of the Glasgow School of Art's iconic Mackintosh building.

A team of experts was able to enter the site with support from the emergency services on Monday, three days after a devastating blaze broke out.

It was the second fire at the revered building in four years and occurred as a long £35m restoration project after the first blaze was starting to come to an end.

The initial assessment of the site was carried out by simulation and visualisation staff at the Glasgow School of Art (GSA), specialist structural engineers David Narrow Associations and experts from Glasgow City Council and Historic Environment Scotland.

A 3D visualisation created from sophisticated laser scanning, detailed photographs and aerial drone footage were collected during the visit.

On Tuesday, GSA director Professor Tom Inns and Muriel Gray, chairwoman of the board of governors, were also allowed access to the building.

Speaking to STV News, Prof Inns said: "We're devastated but our hearts go out to the community here on Garnethill, because it's not just us who are affected but all the residents and businesses too."

He continued: "In terms of the Glasgow School of Art, we'll be up and running again in two weeks' time.

"We've got 400 postgraduates at the art school studying through September, we've got 1500 students on open studio short courses over the summer, so all of that provision will be back in place."

Prof Inns said GSA had been assured the Mackintosh Building's restoration, which was under the care of contractors Kier Scotland, had a robust fire prevention strategy in place.

He added: "We would like to express our thanks to the Scottish Fire and Rescue and Police Scotland for allowing us to come up on the site today and for enabling access yesterday in order to begin assessing the condition of the building.

"This was the first opportunity for the expert team to see the building and begin what will be a long and complex of determining the future of the building."

He accepted that any fresh restoration effort for the Mackintosh Building would cost at least tens of millions of pounds.

Muriel Gray told STV News: "We're rallying now to be hopeful and to put together what has happened, the complexity of which we don't yet understand...

"We're dealing with the sadness of it and moving on to what we do next."

She added: "We rallied once, and the support we've been having so far - as you might expect with such a wonderful building and a wonderful city - has been great."

It is still not clear what caused the blaze, which also destroyed the roof of the O2 ABC venue on Sauchiehall Street and affected nearby Campus nightclub.

More than three quarters of Scots would support the restoration of the Mackintosh Building, a survey commissioned by STV News found - but less than half wanted to see public money spent on it.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.