Hub to help homeless people planned for city centre

The new facility will house a range of services for vulnerable adults living on the streets.

Hub: The centre will provide multiple facilities for homeless and vulnerable adults. PA

A new city centre hub is planned to help homeless people in Glasgow.

The multi-agency facility is expected to house a range of services for vulnerable adults with multiple complex needs.

People with personal experience of life on the streets will help Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership (GCHSCP) redesign the city's homelessness services.

Plans include a treatment room offering triage services, an office, a quiet area and a kitchen.

Pets will also be welcome at the centre which is expected to open at a undisclosed location at the end of this year.

Councillor Mhairi Hunter, chairwoman of Glasgow City Joint Integration Board said: "We have listened to the views of people who have personally experienced homelessness and their comments, along with those of our third sector partners, have helped shape plans for this new facility.

"Many homeless people gravitate to the city centre and the hub will be somewhere safe and warm where they can get urgent assistance quickly, as well as being directed to other services which can help them with non-urgent health care, food, showers, clothing and accommodation."

The drop-in centre is a collaboration between public and third sector organisations.

External funding of £150,000 has been secured to set it up with additional support from The Robertson Trust and funding from GCHSCP.

A steering group will include Glasgow City Mission, the Simon Community, Turning Point Scotland and the Marie Trust.

Council chiefs say other projects such as City Ambition Network (CAN) have highlighted the benefits of joint working.

Service user Derek Bradford said: "Up until a month ago I was sleeping rough and using illicit drugs.

"The City Ambition Network got me into rehab and I've been clean for over a month."

Proposals for the new city centre hub will be heard by Glasgow City Integration Joint Board on Wednesday.

