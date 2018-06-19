Man sought by police over indecency offence on city street

The incident happened on London Road in Glasgow around 2.40am on Saturday April 7.

Appeal: CCTV image of man released.

Police want to trace a man in connection with an indecency offence in Glasgow.

The incident happened on London Road in the city's east end around 2.40am on Saturday April 7.

Officers now want to speak to a man who they say might be able to help with their enquiries.

He is described as black, aged 24-28, of thin build and with black hair.

On the night of the incident he was wearing a black jacket and light blue denim jeans.

Constable Dan Hood is appealing to anyone who recognises the man, or anyone with information, to contact him at the Greater Glasgow Public Protection Pro-active Unit on 101, quoting reference number 0566 of April 7.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

