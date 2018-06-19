Glasgow School of Art cordon to be reduced following fire

A number of residents had been displaced during the blaze on Friday night.

The cordon around the Glasgow School of Art is expected to be reduced this evening.

The fire, which broke out on Friday night, damaged a large portion of the buildings surrounding it.

But the Glasgow city council has announced the cordon surrounding the site will be "significantly reduced" this evening, allowing some residents and businesses to move back into the area.

A number of residents had been moved into temporary accommodation following the fire. It is expected a number of them will be able to return to their homes after the cordon is reduced.

However, there still remains a risk to public safety and a substantial exclusion zone will remain in the area for the foreseeable future.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow city council said: "Our building control team has now assumed responsibility for the site of the mackintosh building and the other affected properties.

"The cordon that was around these properties will be reduced, which will help many of the businesses and residents that were evacuated in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"However, a substantial cordon will remain for the foreseeable future as the condition of these buildings is assessed - and I understand that will be a significant worry to those still unable to get access.

"This is a dynamic and complex situation; but we will work with residents and businesses to give them as much clarity as we can, when we can."

