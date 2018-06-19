Man seriously injured after being attacked by three men

The 33-year-old man was assaulted in the early hours of Monday morning.

Attack: The man was seriously assaulted. Google

A 33-year-old man was attacked in Ayrshire by three men and left with serious injuries on Monday morning.

At around 4am, the man was walking near a footbridge on Park Road, Ardrossan, when he was seriously assaulted.

He make his was along Dalry Road and was later taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

It is not known which way the three men left.

Detective Constable Will Thomson said: "We are currently trying to establish exactly what has happened to this man and get some more details as to the description of his attackers in efforts to trace those responsible.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have information or may have been woken up and disturbed by any noises through the night in the area where we believe the attack took place.

"Did you see a group of three men leaving the area or an injured man walking back along Dalry Road?

"Anyone with information should contact Saltcoats CID via 101."

