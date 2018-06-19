Emergency services called to blaze in South Lanarkshire

More than 20 firefighters were called to the incident in Blantyre on Tuesday evening.

Fire: Emergency services are attending the blaze. STV

Emergency services have been called to a fire in South Lanarkshire.

At around 7.40pm on Tuesday, the Scottish fire and rescue service were called to Blantyre with reports that a blaze had broken out.

There is not thought to have been any casualties.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: "We are in attendance at a fire in the Blantyre area.

"We were called to the incident at 7.41pm.

"Four appliances are at the scene and there is not believed to be any casualties."