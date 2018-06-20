Man seriously injured in stabbing before fleeing to Asda

He was attacked in Torrance, East Dunbartonshire and fled to Asda in Bishopbriggs.

Asda: Van cordoned off in car park. Google 2018

A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed before fleeing to an Asda car park for safety.

The victim was attacked in Torrance, East Dunbartonshire, shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

He then fled to safety to the car park at Asda in Bishopbriggs in a silver Vauxhall van before police were alerted at 5.25pm.

The man was taken to Hairmyres Hospital, East Kilbride, in a serious condition.

Officers cordoned off the van near the supermarket's click and collect area while investigations were carried out.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.