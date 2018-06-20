Man seriously injured in stabbing before fleeing to Asda
He was attacked in Torrance, East Dunbartonshire and fled to Asda in Bishopbriggs.
A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed before fleeing to an Asda car park for safety.
The victim was attacked in Torrance, East Dunbartonshire, shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.
He then fled to safety to the car park at Asda in Bishopbriggs in a silver Vauxhall van before police were alerted at 5.25pm.
The man was taken to Hairmyres Hospital, East Kilbride, in a serious condition.
Officers cordoned off the van near the supermarket's click and collect area while investigations were carried out.
