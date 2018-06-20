Rush hour delays after spate of crashes and flooding
Commuters are facing disruption after smashes on roads including the M8 in Glasgow.
Major rush hour delays are being caused due to a spate of crashes and flooding.
Commuters are facing disruption after a smash on the M8 at junction 28 Glasgow Airport on Wednesday morning.
Tailbacks stretching to junction 30 at Craigton and the A737 at Johnstone were caused.
Meanwhile, police have also been called to crashes on the A814 Clydeside Expressway at Yorkhill as well as the A82 at Inveruglas, Loch Lomond.
A stretch of the M8 at Charing Cross has been closed due to flooding on Wednesday morning.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
