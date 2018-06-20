Glasgow to be among first UK cities to get super-fast 5G

The city is one of seven chosen to test 5G, which is up to 100 times faster than 4G.

Vodafone: Plans to introduce 5G to Glasgow (file pic). PA

Glasgow will be among the first cities in the UK to get super-fast 5G internet.

The city is one of seven chosen by Vodafone to test the next-generation mobile technology along with London, Manchester and Liverpool.

5G could be as much as 100 times faster than 4G, offering speeds fast enough to download an HD movie in seconds.

Vodafone will begin trialling 5G with businesses in Glasgow this autumn.

However, mobile phone owners will not see a boost to their internet speed because the current generation of mobile phones cannot tap in to 5G.

Vodafone expects the first 5G-capable mobiles to be released next year ahead of the national 5G rollout in early 2020.

Vodafone UK chief executive Nick Jeffery said: "We want to make 5G and new fibre broadband services available to consumers and business throughout the UK.

"We will also be bringing ultra-fast 4G to several hundred sites in hard to reach rural areas this year, building on our position as the network that offers the best voice coverage in the UK."

