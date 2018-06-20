Man fighting for life after being stabbed in takeaway
Police are treating the attack on a 24-year-old man in Kilmarnock as attempted murder.
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed in a takeaway in Kilmarnock.
Police were called to the Curry Master takeaway on Dean Street in the East Ayrshire town around 8.25pm on Tuesday.
Two men, aged 24 and 44, were assaulted in the shop.
Police are treating the stabbing attack on the 24-year-old as attempted murder.
He is currently in a critical condition in hospital.
A police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services attended and a 24 year-old man was taken to Crosshouse Hospital and was later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff describe his condition as critical.
"The incident is being treated as attempted murder.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
