The 73rd annual event involved more than 300 children and 100 taxi drivers.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5799772725001-glasgow-taxi-outing-takes-children-on-special-seaside-trip.jpg" />

More than 300 children with special needs were treated to a day at the seaside thanks to Glasgow taxi drivers.

The 73rd annual Glasgow Taxi Outing Fund trip to Troon involved more than 100 taxi drivers.

Many were in fancy dress and decorated their vehicles for the event.

Drivers give up their days for free, with parents and carers for children with special support for learning needs also taken on the trip.

The convoy set off from Kelvin Way, weaving through the city centre before heading to Ayrshire.

Glasgow Taxis Ltd chairman Stephen Flynn said: "We're delighted to once again support this year's trip to Troon.

"The generosity of the drivers, and the support it receives from the public is incredible, and we hope today's launch can help encourage even more people to come out and cheer the children on next Wednesday."

