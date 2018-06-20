Man repeatedly stabbed in ambush by knife-wielding gang

The 30-year-old was sitting in a van when he was attacked by the gang in Glasgow.

Attack: Man was stabbed by armed gang. Google 2018

A man has been treated for several stab wounds after being ambushed in a targeted attack by an armed gang in Glasgow.

The 30-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of a grey Vauxhall Combo van in Queen's View, Torrance when he the attack took place at around 5.20pm on Tuesday.

A blue or dark coloured Audi stopped in front of the van to block it in before a number of men got out armed with knives and smashed the window.

After breaking the window the men attacked the victim and stabbed him repeatedly.

The van driver then drove off from the scene and stopped off at Asda on Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs where he called an ambulance.

The victim was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

Extensive enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident with detectives examining CCTV footage as well as speaking to people in the area.

Detective Sergeant Craig Warren from Greater Glasgow CID said: "This was a violent and targeted attack which took place in broad day light and it is absolutely vital that anyone with information comes forward to assist us in tracing the abhorrent individuals involved.

"We are currently working to establish a motive for the incident and the possibility of links to serious and organised crime will be a consideration, however cannot be confirmed at this time.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Queens View yesterday evening and may have noticed a dark or blue Audi, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

"The movements of the Audi prior to and after the attack are still to be confirmed. I would ask anyone who was in the Torrance area around 5.20pm and may have noticed a vehicle of this description, possibly driving at speed, to come forward.

"This incident will understandably be causing concern amongst the local community and I would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident which was targeted at the victim.

"Additional patrols will also be in the area to provide reassurance and I would urge anyone with information or concerns to approach our officers who will be happy to assist.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Glasgow CID via 101, quoting incident number 2809 of Tuesday 19 June 2018."

