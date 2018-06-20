Labradoodle rescued after falling off cliff chasing rabbit

Lifeboat teams were called after the dog was heard 'howling' in Eyemouth, Berwickshire.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5799762332001-news-180618-dog-16x9.jpg" />

A Labradoodle has been rescued by a lifeboat crew after it fell off a cliff while chasing a rabbit.

Eyemouth RNLI in Berwickshire was sent out at 9pm on Tuesday after it was alerted to reports of a dog "howling" by a fisherman close to the cliff rocks.

The boat arrived within four minutes of the call and Labradoodle Freya was rescued from the base of the cliffs near Eyemouth caravan park in the Scottish Borders.

In the dramatic footage, Freya, who is thought to be just a puppy, is rescued by crew member Owen Mark.

He said he was glad to see the pup alive and well.

Owen said: "The dog started wagging its tail when she saw us which was a good sign.

"It was clearly happy to see us and was a very friendly dog.

"We put the dog on the boat and attached a towline to her collar.

"It was a good feeling to know that she was safe and well."

Freya was taken back to the station to be reunited with her relieved owner, and aside from being cold and wet, she had no visible injuries.

Owen said: "We took her to the station and she was wagging her tail and really happy.

"I was overwhelmed when I saw her reunited with her owner."

Freya had been out for a walk with her owner when she began chasing a rabbit near the cliff edge and couldn't be found.

John Purvis, lifeboat operations manager, said: "The crew quickly located Freya and she was certainly pleased to see them, she was the perfect casualty and happily sat in the boat on the way back to the lifeboat station.

"It was fantastic to be able to reunite Freya with her owner."

