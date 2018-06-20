New images of vulnerable missing teenager released

Thomas Lennox was reported missing after leaving Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride.

Missing: Thomas Lennox has a tattoo reading 'Kalise'.

Police have released new images of a vulnerable teenager who went missing after leaving hospital.

Thomas Lennox, 19, from Airdrie, was reported missing after leaving Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, around 7.20pm on Friday, June 8.

Police and Mr Lennox's family are concerned for his welfare and have urged anyone in Glasgow city centre or the southside to keep an eye out for him.

It has been ten days since the last confirmed sighting of him in Glasgow.

He is 5ft 8 in tall, with a stocky build and short black hair.

He has a tattoo of the name 'Kalise' on his right hand and'Gary Jnr' on his right arm.

Police say he speaks with a distinctive stutter.

Inspector Aidan Higgins said: "This is a further appeal for any information the public can provide in relation to finding Thomas Lennox.

"Thomas has been missing since Friday 8 June 2018, and it has been ten days since the last confirmed sighting of him near Albert Road at Langside Road in Glasgow.

"Thomas is a vulnerable young man whom Police Scotland and his family are very worried about.

"Please look out for Thomas, particularly if you live, work or visit Glasgow city centre or the southside of Glasgow."

