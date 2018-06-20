Dozens of firefighters battle blaze at derelict hotel

Emergency crews were called to the Hamilton Town Hotel shortly before 3pm on Wednesday.

A fire has broken out at a derelict hotel in South Lanarkshire.

The emergency services were called to the Hamilton Town Hotel shortly before 3pm on Wednesday.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the building, which was cordoned off by police.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We're in attendance at the fire at the moment.

"We were called at 2.51pm and we have around 25 firefighters there."

In April, the Premier Inn revealed plans to refurbish the long-derelict hotel.

