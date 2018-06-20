Two women racially abused by 'BNP member' on subway

The incident happened on a service between St Enoch and Cessnock stations on June 13.

Glasgow Subway: Concerned passengers reported the abuse. SPT

Two women have been racially abused on the Glasgow Subway by a man who said he was a member of the BNP.

The incident took place between 7pm and 7.15pm on Wednesday, June 13, when the man boarded at St Enoch station before getting off at Cessnock.

During this time he subjected two women to racial abuse and made reference to being part of the BNP.

The man is described as white, in his 30s and of slim build, with brown hair shaved at the sides and spiked on top.

He had black frame glasses and was wearing a light coloured jumper, blue jeans and white trainers.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: "To date, the victims in this case have not reported this matter to police, however, other concerned passengers did."

Anyone with knowledge about this incident or this man can contact the force by text on 61016, or by calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 557 of June 13.

Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

