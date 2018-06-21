Explosions as Land Rover dealership goes up in flames

The blaze happened at Taggarts on Windmillhill Street in Motherwell on Wednesday night.

Taggarts: Smoke seen for miles.

A Land Rover dealership has gone up in flames, with smoke seen for miles.

Explosions could be heard during the blaze at Taggarts on Windmillhill Street in Motherwell.

Eight cars burst into flames while another ten were damaged in the fire at 11.45pm on Wednesday.

Around ten firefighters battled the blaze for four hours.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The fire involved eight vehicles and a further ten were affected by radiated heat.

"Two appliances were sent.

"A fire investigation team went out and left the incident at 3.44pm."

