Cars torched at dealership causing £850,000 of damage

Cars have been torched at a dealership, causing £850,000 of damage.

Emergency services were called to Lookers Garage on Windmillhill Street in Motherwell at 11.40pm on Wednesday.

A total of ten cars are understood to have went up in flames while another seven were damaged in the deliberate blaze.

CCTV has showed a man climbing the fence of the dealership before starting the fire in the forecourt, causing explosions.

Inspector Kenny Dalrymple said: "Extensive enquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding this reckless crime and it is absolutely vital that anyone with information comes forward.

"We know that the suspect climbed the fence to start the fire and I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of the garage around the time of the incident and may have noticed someone acting suspiciously to get in touch.

"I would particularly appeal to any motorists with dashcams who were driving along Windmill Street between 11.30pm and 11.50pm to contact police as you may have captured footage which could be important to our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

