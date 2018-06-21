World's longest Lego bridge built brick-by-brick in Glasgow

More than 200,000 Lego bricks used in structure which weighs three quarters of a tonne.

The world's longest Lego bridge is going on display at a shopping centre in Glasgow.

Comprised of more than 200,000 individual bricks and weighing three quarters of a tonne, the bridge will be at the St Enoch Centre for four months from Saturday.

The giant bridge, which stands 3m tall and spans 31m, almost the length of three double-decker buses, has been re-built by a team of specialist civil engineers who worked tirelessly throughout the night.

Designed by Dr Robin Sham from the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), it was first assembled in London in 2014 and has previously been on display in Liverpool and Hong Kong.

It will go on show in Glasgow to coincide with International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) and ICE's Explore Engineering weekend.

Sara Thiam, ICE Scotland regional director, said: "Giving young people the chance to see the bridge, learn about how it was designed and built, and meet some of the invisible superheroes behind it, will help them realise engineering can be a fun and inspiring career.

"Civil engineers directly transform our lives by designing, building and looking after bridges and many other everyday things that we often take for granted."

Anne Ledgerwood, general manager of St Enoch Centre, said: "We're thrilled to host the world-record breaking bridge here at St. Enoch Centre and look forward to sharing it with the city and indeed Scotland.

"It really is amazing to look at and I'm sure it will be enjoyed by shoppers of all ages who too enjoy Lego.

"It is a great example of what can be achieved through engineering and the creativity involved and will be an important message to share with the city."

The bridge will be on display during centre opening hours from Saturday until the October 28.

