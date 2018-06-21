Schoolboy arrested after fire rips through derelict hotel

The 14-year-old has been held following the fire at the Hamilton Town Hotel.

Hamilton: Smoke seen billowing for miles. John Johnston

A schoolboy has been arrested after a fire ripped through a derelict hotel.

Emergency services were called to the Hamilton Town Hotel shortly before 3pm on Wednesday.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Around 25 firefighters battled the flames, with smoke seen billowing from the building.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Emergency services attended and following a joint investigation between police and fire services the incident was confirmed as wilful.

"A 14-year-old boy was arrested and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident."

