Schoolboy arrested after fire rips through derelict hotel
The 14-year-old has been held following the fire at the Hamilton Town Hotel.
A schoolboy has been arrested after a fire ripped through a derelict hotel.
Emergency services were called to the Hamilton Town Hotel shortly before 3pm on Wednesday.
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Around 25 firefighters battled the flames, with smoke seen billowing from the building.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Emergency services attended and following a joint investigation between police and fire services the incident was confirmed as wilful.
"A 14-year-old boy was arrested and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.