Firefighters help art students retrieve work after blaze

Art school bosses have thanked firefighters for helping students retrieve work from a building close to the fire-ravaged Mackintosh building.

Textile design and jewellery graduates from The Glasgow School of Art (GSA) had their creations stored in the Reid Building, which stands opposite the Mackintosh.

The designs were due to be taken to London for a showcase event but graduates were not allowed into the Reid Building since the safety cordon was placed on Friday night.

With around 40 graduates affected, the fire service offered to escort GSA staff into the Reid Building to retrieve all the work so it could be dispatched to London.

Barbara Ridley, head of the school of design at GSA, said: "The graduate showcases in London such as New Designers and Free Range are important opportunities for young designers to showcase their Degree Show work to a broader audience.

"It would have been particularly disappointing for our recent Textile Design and Silversmithing & Jewellery graduates if they had missed out on this important career opportunity due to Friday's fire.

"We are hugely thankful to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for allowing us into the Reid Building to retrieve all the work so that it can be dispatched to London on time."

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deputy chief officer Iain Bushell said: "It's been really heart warming to see the continuing effort of all our crews even several days into the incident, and the way that we are able to assist them to get this community back to normal as soon as we can."

