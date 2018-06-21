Blaze-hit Art School workers 'need greater support'

A carpenter who lost his livelihood in the fire has appealed to the Scottish Government.

A carpenter who lost his livelihood in the blaze which destroyed Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh Building has said more support should be given to workers.

A number of self-employed contractors hired to restore the iconic site after an earlier fire have been left out of work.

The carpenter, who was involved in the reconstruction of one of the Mack's lecture theatres, lost tools worth around £2500.

"There are other people in the same position," he said. "I was reckoning I was going to be there until the end of the year.

"There's been a lot said about the School of Art and the students but there's been nothing about the guys who have lost their jobs.

"To lose £2500 worth of tools in one fell swoop is hard to take. I had liability insurance but I haven't been able to work this week."

The worker, who asked not to be identified, said the Scottish Government should do more to support contractors who have lost their jobs.

"The main contractor has a responsibility along with all of the smaller contractors," he added. "But I think it's got to come from the top."

The Scottish Government has not put any specific support in place for Mackintosh workers.

However, a spokesman said help would be offered by the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service, as well as by its Partnership Action for Continuing Employment initiative and Citizens Advice.

"We understand that this is a worrying time for people who were employed on the renovation of the Mackintosh Building," they added.

The main contractor involved in the reconstruction of the Mackintosh Building, Kier Construction, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

An outpouring of shock and grief followed the fire at Glasgow School of Art on Friday, the second such incident in four years.

"It's an emotional thing having spent more than a year trying to reinstate something as iconic as the School of Art," the worker added.

"Joiners put it into place 100 years ago and to be part of getting it back to the state it was in was brilliant.

"I went out to look at it the day after and to stand there and watch all the work you've done being doused with water is heartbreaking."

More than three quarters of Scots support the restoration of the Mack, according to a survey commissioned by STV News. However, less than half think public money should be spent.

Less than a third said they would contribute their own money to the work.

