Mackintosh building could collapse 'without warning'

Experts have urged the public to stay away from the Glasgow School of Art.

Fire: The building could collapse.

Experts have urged the public to stay away from the gutted Glasgow School of Art over fears parts of it could collapse "without warning".

An area surrounding the Mackintosh Building has been sealed off after the fire ripped through the landmark on Friday night.

But reports have been made of people breaching the cordon, raising safety concerns.

Glasgow City Council's head of building control Raymond Barlow said: "I fully understand people's desire to get back into their property and if we could safely do anything to facilitate that then we would.

"However surveys in recent days have shown us that the West and East elevations remain of significant concern.

"This means that there is a risk that parts of the building might fall into Scott Street or Dalhousie Street. This could happen without warning."

At the height of the incident, more than 120 firefighters were involved in fighting the blaze.

There have been no reports of any casualties, although emergency services had to evacuate some properties in the area.