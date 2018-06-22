Tailbacks for miles as crash on M8 causes huge delays

Emergency services were called to the crash at junction 6 Newhouse, North Lanarkshire.

M8: Drivers asked to avoid the area. Traffic Scotland

Huge rush hour delays are being caused after a crash on the M8.

Tailbacks for miles have been caused following the smash, which happened shortly after 6.30am on Friday.

Police, ambulance and fire crews have all been called.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We sent four appliances after receiving a call from the police.

"We left the scene at 7.15am."