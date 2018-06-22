Looters raid bar destroyed by Glasgow Art School fire

Police were alerted to the raid at Campus on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow.

Looters have raided a bar which was destroyed by a fire at the Glasgow School of Art.

Police were alerted to the raid at Campus on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow at 3.20am on Thursday.

Thieves went through the cordon to slam their way through the bar to steal alcohol.

It comes after Glasgow City Council said a number of people have been breaching the cordon in recent days, with fears the Art School could collapse "without warning".

More than 120 firefighters were involved in fighting the flames which destroyed the roof of the O2 ABC while also causing damage at Campus.

STV News understands alcohol was stolen in the pub raid.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 3.20am, we attended a housebreaking at Campus.

"Enquires are ongoing."

Five years after three teenagers broke into the Clutha to steal alcohol, cash and charity tins following the helicopter crash.

Glasgow City Council's head of building control Raymond Barlow said: "We have had reports of people breaching the cordon and we have many requests from displaced residents to access their properties.

"I fully understand people's desire to get back into their property and if we could safely do anything to facilitate that then we would.

"However surveys in recent days have shown us that the West and East elevations remain of significant concern.

"This means that there is a risk that parts of the building might fall into Scott Street or Dalhousie Street. This could happen without warning.

"Our number one priority is public safety and It is therefore simply too dangerous to allow anyone to access the site."

