Haunted forever: Victim of ice hockey sex attacker speaks

Colin Grimason: He dragged victim into alleway.

A woman who was sexually assaulted in an alleyway on a night out has said her life will never be the same.

The 26-year-old was attacked by ice hockey player Colin Grimason in Dumfries.

Grimason, of Belfast, was in the town at the time for a tournament and went to a nightclub after playing in a competition.

After leaving, he met his victim, 26, who had lost her friends. They chatted and initially kissed but she warned him off sex.

However, Grimason went on to pull her into an alleyway, grabbed her neck and throttled her. She was sexually assaulted and ended up on the ground.

His victim has spoken out of the constant pain she will feel for the rest of her life following the sex attack in May last year.

She said: "What happened to me was a vicious and violating attack.

"It has been hard to process that another human being would inflict such pain and devastation upon me.

"Why a stranger chose to assault me in such a way is something that will stay with me forever.

"Receiving justice for my attack has been a long and excruciating process.

"Hearing my attacker's version of events as he took the stand in court was incredibly infuriating and saddening. He denied responsibility for the assault and for the brutal injuries he caused me.

"Moving on, that is the part that will haunt and torment me, that he showed no remorse for what he did."

Grimason, who played for Belfast Prowlers, was convicted of sexual assault and will be sentenced next month.

He has been remanded in custody and placed on the sex offenders' register.

The victim added: "After experiencing humanity at its worst, I have also experienced it at its best.

"I received tremendous support from the police and prosecution service who worked incredibly hard to help me receive justice.

"From these harrowing series of events, I can only hope that lessons will be learned and that survivors of sexual assault might be encouraged to speak out about their experiences."

