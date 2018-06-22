Man arrested after guns found at courier company depot

The discovery was made at DPD on Fullarton Drive in Tollcross, Glasgow.

A man has been arrested after guns were discovered at a courier company depot.

Officers raided a house on the city's Broomhill Drive at 5am on Thursday and arrested a man in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective chief inspector Fergus Hutcheson said: "This operation has resulted in a significant number of weapons being seized, thereby reducing the harm they may have posed.

"We remain committed to protecting the public and we will continue to target anyone involved in criminal activity which potentially causes our communities harm.

"If anyone has any concerns regarding suspicious or criminal activity they can be assured that police will act."

