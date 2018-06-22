Glasgow School of Art moves six inches since huge blaze

The fire destroyed the historic Mackintosh Building during its restoration.

Glasgow School of Art has moved six inches after a fire ripped through the building.

The blaze has destroyed the historic Mackintosh Building on Sauchiehall Street as well as the nearby O2 ABC and Campus bar.

The fire, which happened at 11.20pm on Friday, is the second in four years to hit the Mack, which was undergoing a multimillion-pound restoration project to return it to its former glory.

A week after the blaze, Glasgow City Council has revealed the Art School has moved six inches.

Council leader Susan Aitken said: "Our building control officers are saying part of the building has moved quite significantly, about six inches.

"The elevation has started to shift so we're very, very concerned about the danger of imminent collapse."

More than 120 firefighters were involved in fighting the flames.

A cordon remains in place over fears the Art School could collapse "without warning".

She added: "If it does collapse, we won't get a warning, it will just come down.

"The cordon has been put round and is calculated to protect anyone from rubble falling.

"We are having discussions with building control and demolition experts to control and minimise any damage from any collapse from part of the building.

"It's dangerous and is unstable, we can't stress that enough."

