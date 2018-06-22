Glasgow's Citizens Theatre selling off 70 years of history

The famous Gorbals venue is preparing to close its doors for a £19.4m renovation.

The Citizens Theatre is selling off 70 years worth of memorabilia before closing its doors for two years.

The venue has entertained generations of Glaswegians since it first opened its doors on Gorbals Street in 1945.

It is now preparing to undergo a £19.4m renovation - the largest in the theatre's history - which will help preserve its Victorian interior and improve its facilities.

The theatre is selling off hundreds of items of memorabilia before the work begins in September, including costumes and props.

It is also offering backstage tours to visitors on Saturday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5800788294001-curtain-falls-on-glasgow-s-citizens-theatre.jpg" />

Artistic director Dominic Hill said: "We want people of all ages, from all parts of Glasgow and beyond, to come and share this special day with us.

"The move is absolutely essential if we're going to ensure that this building exists as a resource for the people of Glasgow for generations to come.

"I can't think of a more appropriate way to mark this exciting new phase in our theatre's journey than to open our doors and give everyone the chance to spend a day exploring the theatre before it undergoes its biggest ever transformation over the coming years."

The theatre is expected to reopen in late 2020.

